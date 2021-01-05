DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 100 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:
- Atlas Pressed Metals
- Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
- Beaver Meadow Creamery Inc.
- Corbet Construction
- Community Days in the Park
- DuBois Area Catholic Schools
- Eat n Park/Pittsburgh Foundation
- Fairman, Joyce
- First Commonwealth Co.
- First Commonwealth Co.- Employees
- First Energy
- First Energy –Employees
- Fontaine, Mr. & Mrs. Steven
- Fremer, Mr. & Mrs. Carl
- Heindl Foundation, Dennis & Rose
- Hoffman, Mr. Kenneth
- Ignatius, Dr. & Mrs. Paul
- KTH Architects
- Longfritz, Ms. Ruth
- Martin’s-Employees
- Miller Bros. Furniture & Mattress
- Mohney, Attorney Chris
- Newsome, Dr. Veronica Kim & Mr. Timothy Stainbrook
- Nextier Bank
- Penn Highlands DuBois –Employees
- Mr. Timothy Stainbrook
- Rice, Dr. Jeffrey
- S&T Bank –Employees
- Spitzer Autoworld DuBois, LLC
- Suplizio, Anthony & Christal
- Thunberg, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
- Varacallo, Mrs. Luanne
- Vargas, Mr. Randy
- Wal-Mart Distribution Center
- Wal-Mart Distribution Center –Employees
- Wirths, Dr. $ Mrs. Phuong