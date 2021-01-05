DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 100 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • Atlas Pressed Metals
  • Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
  • Beaver Meadow Creamery Inc.
  • Corbet Construction
  • Community Days in the Park
  • DuBois Area Catholic Schools
  • Eat n Park/Pittsburgh Foundation
  • Fairman, Joyce
  • First Commonwealth Co.
  • First Commonwealth Co.- Employees
  • First Energy
  • First Energy –Employees
  • Fontaine, Mr. & Mrs. Steven
  • Fremer, Mr. & Mrs. Carl
  • Heindl Foundation, Dennis & Rose
  • Hoffman, Mr. Kenneth
  • Ignatius, Dr. & Mrs. Paul
  • KTH Architects
  • Longfritz, Ms. Ruth
  • Martin’s-Employees
  • Miller Bros. Furniture & Mattress
  • Mohney, Attorney Chris
  • Newsome, Dr. Veronica Kim & Mr. Timothy Stainbrook
  • Nextier Bank
  • Penn Highlands DuBois –Employees
  • Mr. Timothy Stainbrook
  • Rice, Dr. Jeffrey
  • S&T Bank –Employees
  • Spitzer Autoworld DuBois, LLC
  • Suplizio, Anthony & Christal
  • Thunberg, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
  • Varacallo, Mrs. Luanne
  • Vargas, Mr. Randy
  • Wal-Mart Distribution Center
  • Wal-Mart Distribution Center –Employees
  • Wirths, Dr. $ Mrs. Phuong

