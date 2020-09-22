DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 19.39 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • Advanced Disposal
  • Mr. Charles H. Allen
  • C&S Grocery
  • Hallstrom Construction
  • Herbert, Rowland & Grubic
  • Hoffer Realty Associates
  • Jim’s Glass Shop
  • Korb Monuments
  • Owens-Illinois Plants 18 & 19
  • Reynolds Financial Advisors
  • Sekula Signs
  • VSI
  • Zwick & Zwick, LLP

