DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 19.39 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:
- Advanced Disposal
- Mr. Charles H. Allen
- C&S Grocery
- Hallstrom Construction
- Herbert, Rowland & Grubic
- Hoffer Realty Associates
- Jim’s Glass Shop
- Korb Monuments
- Owens-Illinois Plants 18 & 19
- Reynolds Financial Advisors
- Sekula Signs
- VSI
- Zwick & Zwick, LLP