DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 23.70 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • Alvetro, Mr. Joseph
  • B.K. Asphalt Paving
  • Blue Sky
  • Bowser, Joe & Kathy
  • Attorney John Brandon
  • Christian, Mr. & Mrs. Anthony
  • Clowser, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis
  • D’Angelo, Ms. Janet
  • Dave Maholtz Landscaping
  • Dietz, Mr. & Mrs. Charles
  • Divins, Mr. & Mrs. Bud
  • Drahushak, Mr. & Mrs. William
  • Gent, Mr. & Mrs. George
  • Geppert, Mr. Dennis
  • Glasstown Pizzeria

Guardian Elder Care

  • Guilyard, Mr. & Mrs. Albert
  • Hagen, Mr. & Mrs. Blythe
  • Hartzfeld, Mr. & Mrs. James
  • Heller, Mr. & Mrs. Gary
  • Hollis, Mr. & Mrs. Terry
  • Joseph Varacallo/Developac, Inc.
  • Klingensmith, Ms. Bobbie A.
  • Knobloch, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
  • Knott, Ms. Peggy
  • Krishart, Mrs. Rita
  • Murray, Mrs. Genevieve
  • Nelson, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis R.
  • Neubert, Mr. Donald
  • Nissel, Mr. Charles E.
  • Paris Companies
  • Skehan, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
  • Smith, Mr. Keith
  • Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Rodney
  • Stoey, Mr. & Mrs. Edward
  • Stuart Electric & Plumbing, LLC
  • Walsh, Pamela
  • Wells, Carmen

