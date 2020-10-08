DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 40.60 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
  • Aimino, Mr. Dominick
  • Anand, Dr. & Mrs. Sanjeev
  • Arbogast, Mr. James T.
  • Barraclough, Mrs. Teresa
  • Beegle, Mr. & Mrs. David
  • Bowley, Mr. & Mrs. Daniel
  • Blakeslee, Ms. Beverly
  • Dave Roman Excavating, Inc.
  • Deible, Mr. & Mrs. Gordon
  • DuBois Rotary Club
  • Fonner, Mrs. Joanne
  • Green, Mr. & Mrs. Jack
  • Gregorio, Mr. Angelo
  • Hepfner, Ms. Linda
  • Hoskavich, Mr. Joseph
  • Jones, Ms. Edna
  • Kinter, Mr. & Mrs. Kerry
  • Konior, Dr. Marianne
  • Krouse, Mrs. Phebe S.
  • Kulbacki, Mr. & Mrs. Bill
  • Kunkle, Ms. Elizabeth
  • Kurt Johnson’s Auto Sales
  • Litz, Mr. & Mrs. Kevin
  • Lukehart, Mr. & Mrs. David
  • McNaughton, Mr. & Mrs. Samuel
  • Meisner, Mr. & Mrs. Frank
  • Minns, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas
  • Nelson, Mr. Robert
  • O’Harrow, Ms. Patricia L.
  • Pendleton, Ms. Esther
  • Peterson, Mrs. Barbara
  • Petraitis, Dr. & Mrs. Tom
  • Pfingstler, Mr. & Mrs. James
  • Powers, Mrs. Judith
  • Reiff, Ms. Anne
  • Scerbo, Dr. & Mrs. James A.
  • Siple, Rev. Robert
  • Swope, Mr. & Mrs. Steven
  • Vail, Ms. Carolyn
  • Vancheri, Dr. Michael
  • Vanderpool, Mr. & Mrs. Gary
  • Wachob, Mr. & Mrs. Bob
  • Wantuck, Mr. Raymond
  • Williams, Ms. Nancy

Wruble, Mr. & Mrs. Brian

