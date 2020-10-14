DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 46.09 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:
- Bojalad, Ms. Jean
- Brown, Mr. & Mrs. D.J.
- Brubaker, Ms. Debbie & Lily
- Brubaker, Ms. Norma
- Caruso, Mr. & Mrs. John
- Clark, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry
- Cole, Dr. Jonathan
- Downer, Mr. & Mrs. George
- Dunlap, Mrs. Ruth
- Dunworth, Mr. & Mrs. Vernon
- Fauls, Mrs. Evelyn J.
- Fye, Mr. & Mrs. David
- Gabler, Mr. & Mrs. Larry A.
- Gray Family Foundation
- Hassan, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph
- Hummer, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph W.
- Kimberling, Mr. Nathan
- Kline, Ms. Nancy J.
- Klingensmith, Mr. Beecher
- Kulbatsky, Ms. Pat
- Landscape One of DuBois, Inc.
- Luigi’s Ristorante
- Miknis, Mr. Daniel J.
- Milliron, Mr. & Mrs. Keith
- Minns, Mr. & Mrs. Allen
- Mitchell, Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth
- Murray Ford –Lincoln
- Nowak, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas
- Ortz, Ms. Kathy
- The PNC Foundation
- Portzer, Ms. Angeline M.
- Pringle, Mr. & Mrs. John
- Rittenhouse, Ms. Jean
- Sekula, Mr. & Mrs. Paul
- Sekula, Ms. Yola M.
- Shaw, Ms. Peggy
- Shear Imagination Beauty Salon
- Sheesley, Mr. Paul H.
- Shobert, Mr. & Mrs. Richard L.
- SKG Management
- Stoltz Family Dealerships
- Swift Kennedy & Co.
- Swift Kennedy & Co. –Employees
- Tangren, Mr. & Mrs. Wiliam
- Tinnick, Mr. & Mrs. George
- Vetro, Ms. Marilyn
- Vizza, Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey T.
- Wallwork, Mr. & Mrs. Samuel L.
- Wesdock, Mr. & Mrs. Frederick
- Wolfgang, Mr. & Mrs. Darrel
- Yargar, John & Mary Joan