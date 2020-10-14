DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 46.09 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • Bojalad, Ms. Jean
  • Brown, Mr. & Mrs. D.J.
  • Brubaker, Ms. Debbie & Lily
  • Brubaker, Ms. Norma
  • Caruso, Mr. & Mrs. John
  • Clark, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry
  • Cole, Dr. Jonathan
  • Downer, Mr. & Mrs. George
  • Dunlap, Mrs. Ruth
  • Dunworth, Mr. & Mrs. Vernon
  • Fauls, Mrs. Evelyn J.
  • Fye, Mr. & Mrs. David
  • Gabler, Mr. & Mrs. Larry A.
  • Gray Family Foundation
  • Hassan, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph
  • Hummer, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph W.
  • Kimberling, Mr. Nathan
  • Kline, Ms. Nancy J.
  • Klingensmith, Mr. Beecher
  • Kulbatsky, Ms. Pat
  • Landscape One of DuBois, Inc.
  • Luigi’s Ristorante
  • Miknis, Mr. Daniel J.
  • Milliron, Mr. & Mrs. Keith
  • Minns, Mr. & Mrs. Allen
  • Mitchell, Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth
  • Murray Ford –Lincoln
  • Nowak, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas
  • Ortz, Ms. Kathy
  • The PNC Foundation
  • Portzer, Ms. Angeline M.
  • Pringle, Mr. & Mrs. John
  • Rittenhouse, Ms. Jean
  • Sekula, Mr. & Mrs. Paul
  • Sekula, Ms. Yola M.
  • Shaw, Ms. Peggy
  • Shear Imagination Beauty Salon
  • Sheesley, Mr. Paul H.
  • Shobert, Mr. & Mrs. Richard L.
  • SKG Management
  • Stoltz Family Dealerships
  • Swift Kennedy & Co.
  • Swift Kennedy & Co. –Employees
  • Tangren, Mr. & Mrs. Wiliam
  • Tinnick, Mr. & Mrs. George
  • Vetro, Ms. Marilyn
  • Vizza, Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey T.
  • Wallwork, Mr. & Mrs. Samuel L.
  • Wesdock, Mr. & Mrs. Frederick
  • Wolfgang, Mr. & Mrs. Darrel
  • Yargar, John & Mary Joan

