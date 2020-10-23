DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 49.75 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • Abrahamson, Mr. Kenneth
  • Barnes, Dr. & Mrs. Brent Barnes
  • Baughman, Ms. Marjorie A.
  • Bittner, Mr. Ronald
  • Boboige, Mr. & Mrs. Paul M.
  • Bortz, Ms. Claudia
  • Catalone Pipe & Supply Co.
  • Cristini Auto Sales
  • Clyde Ferraro & Co., LLP
  • Coble, Mrs. Jacqueline
  • Deitch, Mr. & Mrs. Marlin
  • Deter, Mr. & Mrs. William R.
  • DiLullo, Mr. & Mrs. Mike
  • Dixon, Ms. Jacqueline
  • DuBois Lions Club
  • Everything Under Foot
  • Farr, Mr. & Mrs. John
  • Fitzpatrick, Mr. Jack C.
  • Gahr, Mr. John E.
  • Gilbert, Mr. Andrew & Peyton Gilber
  • Good, Mr. & Mrs. William
  • Grinnen, Ms. Brenda
  • Guido, Attorney & Mrs. Anthony
  • Hauck, Mrs. Janette E.
  • Hendricks, Ms. Elva
  • Heverley, Ms. Jane
  • Johnson, Mr. & Mrs. Melvin
  • Kearns, Mr. Philip F.
  • Kirk, Mr. & Mrs. Robert J.
  • Kirsch, Mr. & Mrs. Richard
  • Knarr, Mr. & Mrs. David L.
  • Kosko, Mr. & Mrs. Victor
  • L.A. Semancik
  • L.A. Semancik –Employees
  • LaBue Printing
  • McGee, Ms. Dana
  • Maple Shade Mansion
  • Marchioli, Dr. & Mrs. Carmine
  • Martin, Ms. Bess K.
  • Miller, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
  • Monaco, Mr. Gregory
  • Murray Honda
  • Pape, Mr. & Mrs. Carmen
  • Patton, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
  • Pennsafe Building Inspection Services
  • Reay, Mrs. Mary
  • Rokosky, Mr. John D.
  • Rosana, Mr. & Mrs. Francis
  • Rubritz, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas
  • Ruffner, Ms. Nancy
  • Shilala, Dr. & Mrs. Patrick
  • Shok, Dr. Edward J.
  • Simmons, Mr. Matt
  • Stiteler, DVM, Dr. & Mrs. James
  • Toney, Ms. Anna J.
  • Torretti, Mr. & Mrs. Alfred
  • Tubbs, Mrs. Shirley
  • Varacallo, Mr. & Mrs. Matthew

