DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 53.93 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • ABCS –Payroll
  • Anonymous Donor
  • At Home Realty
  • Baronick, Mr. & Mrs. Jeff
  • Beretsel, Mrs. Pearl E.
  • Brockway Appliance, Inc.
  • Caruso, Mr. Frank
  • Cataldo’s Collision, Inc.
  • Christ Lutheran Church
  • Corp., Mr. & Mrs. Jim
  • Ellinger, Mr. & Mrs. R
  • Ferraro, Attorney & Mrs. R. E.
  • Forsyth Drilling, Inc.
  • Fox, Mr. & Mrs. Lee E.
  • Fullington, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
  • Hassan, Dr. & Mrs. Mohamed I.
  • Hayes, Ms. Jean R.
  • Hopkins Heltzel, LLP
  • Hopkins Heltzel, LLP –Employees
  • Kirk, Mrs. Patricia
  • Larson, Ms. Doris
  • Mehok, Mr. & Mrs. Philip J.
  • Meighen, Mrs. Nancy S.
  • Miller, Mr. & Mrs. Barry
  • Salada, Ms. Janice
  • Scull, Mr. & Mrs. John E.
  • Seven Mountains Media
  • Shobert, Mr. & Mrs. David
  • Songer, Mr. & Mrs. Steve
  • Straub, Mr. & Mrs. Kenton L.
  • Supko, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
  • Syktich TV & Appliance
  • Symmco
  • Woods, Ms. Mildred M.

Recommended for you

Tags