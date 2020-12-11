DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 81.19 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:
- Aztec Linear, Inc.
- Brubaker, Mr. & Mrs. Ed
- Castonguay, Mr. & Mrs. Dick
- Catalone, Ms. Cindy
- City of DuBois - Employees
- Cooper Tire & Auto
- Cooper Tire & Auto - Employees
- Corbet, Mr. & Mrs. Dan
- Deible, Mr. & Mrs. Gordon
- Foltz, Carol A.
- Gabriel, Attorney & Mrs. Chris
- Gulvas, Mr. Ed
- J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3
- Joseph Lazore, CPA
- Lezzer Lumber
- Mauthe, Mrs. Shirley
- Meier, Chuck & Chris
- Noble, Attorney G. Theron
- Olympic Club
- Paris Companies - Employees
- Polish Citizens Club
- Rea, Ms. Sharon
- Roscoe, Dr. Gregory
- Sandy Hose Co. #1
- Stoltz, Mr. & Mrs. Todd
- Syktich, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
- V.F.W. Post 813
- Volunteer Hose Co. #1