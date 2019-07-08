The DuBois Area United Way kicked off its 2020 campaign at its 26th annual Wing Fling Saturday at the DuBois Lions’ Sky Lodge.
The campaign’s goal is $380,000.
With a donation of $10 at the Saturday event, one could eat all the wings, hot dogs and dessert they wished in addition to soft drinks.
“More than 11,000 wings were donated from area bars and restaurants,” said Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio. “It’s a beautiful event. The United Way usually raises more than $8,000 (at the Wing Fling) to help the less fortunate and all the United Way agencies. We could not do this without the support of all the people that come out and all these area establishments who donate.”
The 2020 campaign goal is an aggressive one, said Suplizio.
“We ask everyone out there to do their part,” Suplizio said. “No matter how large or small you think the donation may be, every little bit helps. The United Way has been fortunate to reach its goal every year, and that’s because of the generosity of the people in our area. We reach that goal by donations over $5,000 and as low as 50 cents a pay. Every little bit helps. The money raised here in our community stays right here in our community.”
“What this is, is people giving a little and the end result is making over $8,000 for this event,” said Suplizio. “I’m not sure where else you can go for $10 and get all the wings and hot dogs you can eat.”
The United Way member agencies include: Agape Community Services, American Red Cross (DuBois), ARC – Recreation and Respite Club, Brockway Schools and Community Education Fund, Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc.–Reitz Theatre, Dickinson Mental Health Center’s–Autism Center, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Mid-State Literacy Council Inc., Passages Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House); and Guardian Angel Center.
“So, please reach back in your hearts and try to help us out, no matter how small,” said Suplizio. “Every little bit helps to reach our goal, which in turn helps the less fortunate in our area.”