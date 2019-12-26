DuBOIS — The community has done it once again.
Although it is never easy, DuBois Area United Way co-chairwomen Pam Walsh and Ashley Ankeny and Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio have announced that the annual campaign has reached its $380,000 goal for 2020.
“No doubt that this was an extremely challenging year to reach such an aggressive goal, but with the help of the United Way board members, the United Way volunteers that helped deliver pledge cards, made phone calls and visited area businesses, and mainly the entire community help made this goal possible for the less fortunate in our area,” said Suplizio.
While the key to achieving the campaign goal each and every year is the donations received from individuals and businesses, said Suplizio, he also noted that the money the United Way receives from payroll deduction is also very important.
“When employers let their employees donate through payroll deduction, it’s an easy, non-intrusive way to give money,” said Suplizio. “People may not think that 50 cents a pay, or a dollar pay, is a lot of money, but it certainly adds up, and that’s what puts us over the top.”
Suplizio said there are a lot of people who depend on the United Way reaching its goal every year to help meet needs in the area.
“Remember, this is not just the City of DuBois, but it’s all the surrounding areas that help raise this money,” said Suplizio.
“I think what happens is there’s a lot of people, and a lot of nonprofit organizations that are requesting money, so it gets harder each year for individuals to donate because they have a lot of places that they see in their heart that they would like to donate.”
Suplizio thanked Walsh, from CBT Bank, and Ankeny, who works for the Office of Child Development and Early Learning, for taking time out of their busy schedule to serve as co-chairwomen for the campaign.
“I cannot thank them enough,” said Suplizio. “As people will tell you, it’s a commitment, but this commitment does come with a benefit, and that benefit is being able to reach goal to support and fund agencies and the less fortunate in our area.”
A board member for nearly 20 years, Walsh said she enjoys being involved with the fundraising aspect of the United Way because its mission is so vital to the community.
“Again, everybody stepped up as they always do and we’re just very grateful for that,” said Walsh.
“I learned a lot about what it means to be a chairperson and have this type of role, but I also learned about how strong our community is and the willingness to come together for a great cause,” said Ankeny.
The United Way’s member agencies include:
Agape Community Services, American Red Cross Heartland Chapter, ARC – Recreation & Respite Club, Bucktail Council Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services, Clearfield County Society for Handicapped or Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc., Dickinson Center, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area Volunteer Firemen’s Training Fund, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Public Library, DuBois Senior & Community Center, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Mengle Memorial Library, Mid-State Literacy Council, Passages Inc., RSVP – Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care.
The agency serves portions of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, including the City of DuBois, the boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Brockway and Troutville and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
The DuBois Area United Way was founded in 1956 by the late Paul G. Reitz, former DuBois mayor, founder of Riverside Markets and later chairman and chief executive officer of The Penn Traffic Company. The original agency was known as the DuBois United Fund. The first campaign goal was $73,900 and supported 14 member agencies.