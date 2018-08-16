DuBOIS — The intensity of the 2019 DuBois Area United Way campaign is about to ratchet up a notch.
“As everyone knows, we kicked our annual campaign this year at the United Way Wing Fling,” said Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio. “We have two excellent co-chairpersons this year in Bobbie Shaffer and Marla Minns. Now it’s time to get into the heart of the campaign, and in the near future, we will be mailing out the cards and corporations and also businesses will be getting their United Way cards in the near future.”
Suplizio said he hopes the community will take a good, hard look at the agencies that are served by the United Way and see it in their heart to make a donation, no mater how small or how big.
“Every little bit counts. And the money we raise stays right there locally in our community,” said Suplizio.
The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise $420,000 to help 25 member agencies, Suplizio said. Though the same as last year, Suplizio said it is still a very aggressive goal.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to hit our goal each and every year, but we can’t do so without help from everyone in the community,” he said.
The member agencies include: Agape Community Services, American Red Cross (PA Mountains), ARC –Recreation and Respite Club, Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc.–Reitz Theatre, Dickinson Mental Health Center’s–Autism Center, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, Mengle Memorial Library, Mid-State Literacy Council Inc., Passages Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House); and Guardian Angel Center.
Suplizio said the United Way gets new agencies to help all the time. Any interested organization has to submit an application and have to go in front of the board.
Anyone wanting to know more about the DuBois Area United Way, to volunteer or to learn how they can make a donation can call Suplizio at 371-5011.
The co-chairwomen are positive the community will once again make this year’s campaign a success.
“This community is amazing,” Minns said in a previously published Courier Express article. “They’re just such a giving community. I don’t expect that to change. We have learned that over the years.”
