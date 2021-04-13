DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way recently reorganized its board for another year, according to Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.
President is John Weible, President-Elect is Ryan Carr and Secretary is Pam Walsh. Past President and Treasurer is Ed Yahner.
The United Way also adopted it diversity and inclusion statement which states that the organization prohibits discrimination against anyone on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion and political beliefs because it undermines the well-being and vitality of the community.
The DuBois Area United Way is a fundraising organization that raises money for non-profits.
The United Way member agencies include: Agape Community Services, American Red Cross (DuBois), ARC – Recreation and Respite Club, Brockway Schools and Community Education Fund, Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. – Reitz Theatre, Dickinson Mental Health Center’s Autism Center, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Mid-State Literacy Council Inc., Passages Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House); and Guardian Angel Center.
The agency serves portions of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, including the City of DuBois, the boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Brockway and Troutville and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
People can make a pledge by writing a check to the DuBois Area United Way and sending it to 223 S. Jared St., DuBois, PA 15801, or call 814-371-5011 to make a credit card donation. All money goes to the 26-member agencies and helps people in the community. The money raised stays local.