DuBOIS — DuBois City Council held a brief regular meeting earlier this week and awarded bids for the Maple Avenue Streetscape and for line painting.
Both projects were revised and re-bid after initial bids came in over budget. City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the bids he recommended for approval are within cost estimates.
The Streetscape bid was awarded to low bidder Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville in the amount of $746,980.10.
It is separate from the water line work that is underway on Maple Avenue. Motorists are advised to avoid that area altogether if possible and slow down if they must travel through it. Work will continue for several months.
The line painting bid was awarded to low bidder Aztec Linear of DuBois in the amount of $30,230.
Letter of supportThe city will write a letter in support of Sandy Township’s application for a Multi-Modal Grant from the state to extend sidewalks along Maple Avenue from Seventh Street to the vicinity of DuBois Mall.
Heath appointedAt its work session on May 6, the council appointed Patrick A. Heath of East DuBois Avenue to a four-year term on the Hospital Authority. He replaces Joseph A. Lazore, whose term expires May 23.
County aid request
The city submitted an application to Clearfield County for $250,000 from Liquid Fuels to be used for street paving.
Comcast hearingA public hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, concerning the contract with Comcast.
Subdivision approvedA subdivision request for the DuBrook/YBC property was approved.
Upcoming meetingsThe council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Its next regular meeting will is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, May 24. All meetings are held in the council room at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.