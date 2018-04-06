The DuBois Area High School Varsity and JV baseball games scheduled for Friday, 4/6 against Altoona have been postponed due to inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been determined.
The DuBois Area High School Varsity and JV baseball games scheduled for Friday, 4/6 against Altoona have been postponed due to inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been determined.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 19mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 17mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 15mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.