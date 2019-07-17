Hundreds of hours in the studio have paid off for the DuBois-based band “Secret Eyes,” which recently signed with InVogue Records out of Findlay, Ohio.
Drummer Patrick Gallagher said they were previously a four-member band of DuBois natives called “Ahimsa Sunrise,” until around 2011.
“Secret Eyes” started in 2014, with three of the same DuBois musicians and Eric Lewis, the lead guitarist from Greensburg. Seth Cooper is the band’s singer and guitarist and Brian Caine is the bass guitarist.
The band’s debut album was on the “Tragic Hero Records” label, Gallagher said, releasing a series of music videos and singles. They played in the Vans Warped Tour in 2018.
The band signed with InVogue Records out of Findlay, Ohio, June 14, Gallagher said. They are working with the international talent agency “Artery Global” as their booking agent.
When the men started writing their new record, “Holding On,” which will be released in November, they set out to make the best music possible, O’Gallagher said. The record was created at Think Loud Studios in York, Pennsylvania, owned by Chad Taylor from the rock band “LIVE,” which has sold 40 million records worldwide.
“We finally found our sound,” Gallagher said. “We really wanted to make songs people can relate to. Most of them are about relationships, love and hard times in life. We spent a year and a half, and hundreds of hours, writing this record.”
“Secret Eyes” also worked with grammy-nominated producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland on this album.
The band’s history together and overall bond has contributed to their success, Gallagher said.
“The three of us have just been so close, for so long,” he said. “We have such a commitment to the band and music and our close friendship. It’s like we’re family, in a way. We had to go through a couple of people, but Eric is a great fit.”
The name changes from “Ahisma Sunrise” to “Secret Eyes” had to do with pursuing more of a rock and pop vibe, rather than a metal-core based sound, Gallagher said.
The band plays at Coyote Joe’s on West Long Avenue in DuBois several times a year, Gallagher said.
“It’s always a great turnout,” he said. “We thank them for all the support they’ve given us, and continue to give us.”
The town also stood behind the band when “Ahimsa Sunrise” was on the “Bodog Music Battle of the Bands” television series, Gallagher said.
For more information about “Secret Eyes” and their music, visit the Facebook page.