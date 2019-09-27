The Beaver Drive sidewalk and bus pull-off project is about 90 percent complete, according to DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Suplizio said the sidewalks are complete except for a small piece that is being constructed from the DuBois Walkway restrooms toward Beaver Drive.
The project, which began in May, started on the north side of Beaver Drive by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and continues toward the DuBois Mall to McCracken Run Creek. At that point, it starts across the road and continues down the right side of the road until it reaches Shaffer Road.
The project also includes three bus pull-offs. Engineer Chris Nasuti, at Monday’s council meeting, said those three bus pull-offs were to be paved this week.
Suplizio noted, both at the city council meeting and later this week to the Courier Express, that the city receives questions often about why a sidewalk project was done instead of paving Beaver Drive.
“People think Beaver Drive needs to be paved and we (city) have no argument there,” said Suplizio. “I think here in the City of DuBois, one thing we would love to do is have every street paved, and have it smooth as possible. But with the climate and the seasons that we live in, that’s not a reality.”
In addition, Suplizio said the city’s infrastructure underneath the roads — water lines, sewer lines, gas lines, electric lines — make that much more involved and expensive.
“We look at our tax dollars, but, more importantly, I try to get people to understand that when the city receives a grant to do a sidewalk, we have to do a sidewalk,” said Suplizio. “We can’t take that money and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do something else with it. We’re going to fix a building up downtown, or we’re going to pave a road, or we’re going to take this money and do a special project with it.’”
Grant money is usually very specific with what can be spent with it, Suplizio said.
The city secured a $600,000 grant to create the sidewalks on Beaver Drive from Division Street to Shaffer Road. Suplizio credited City of DuBois staff, particularly Director of Redevelopment Joe Mitchell and Nasuti, for obtaining the state grant through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
“None of the costs will be coming out of city tax dollars,” said Suplizio.
“Here at the city, we invite people to stop in and see us. Give us a call. If they don’t understand it, we would love to explain it to them,” said Suplizio.
“We’re very excited about this project. A lot of people walk on Beaver Drive and discover there’s nowhere to walk. We think this is a great enhancement,” said Suplizio.
Solicitor Toni Cherry, at Monday’s meeting, thanked the city staff, the council and mayor for using personal time to apply for the grant, and then using it to make Beaver Drive “absolutely beautiful.”
“But more importantly, there are so many people in this community who walk, and you’ve now given them access from all downtown, across the boulevard, and they can walk to the businesses that are along Beaver Drive,” said Cherry. “I think that it makes this community more accessible, because there are many people who do not own vehicles, and they have a lot of children. I see them taking their children out for walks. It’s another lovely way to get from point A to point B. It is truly beautiful. And I do thank you, as a resident.”
Also Monday, Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said, “I notice projects are happening in communities all around us, but not to the extent the way this city hall staff is out there getting every grant that’s possible, and being accountable for those grants. And that’s something we can be proud of, that we’ll never be in an audit where we misused funds, or any of those types of things.”
Suplizio also said the city expects to announce the receipt of a couple more grants soon.
“We know there’s more to do. We’re not stopping,” said Suplizio.