DuBOIS — A DuBois boy received his gifts from an online shopping spree by Make-A-Wish on Monday, being the first wish the Punxsutawney regional office has been able to grant in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Bentley Landis, 4, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, and had to undergo treatments. During this time, his mom Kali Martell said he never got sick from the treatments, and continued to play like a normal child.
“It was a hard, hard hit. It was devastating,” Martell said. “He was really lucky, he didn’t get sick the entire time, the only thing that happened was he lost his hair, and when it all came back I refused to cut it.”
Not only did the treatments cause him to lose his hair, but they also affected his immune system, causing it to drop drastically below normal levels. Martell left her job during the pandemic because of the fear she had for Bentley’s health.
“During the last few months of his treatments he had no immune system,” Martell said. “I took a leave of absence from work because I was terrified.”
His wish was also put on hold because of the pandemic, but was finally granted this week.
“We’re super excited, you know after COVID and everything, we’re finally able to get back with our wish kids,” said Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish regional director. “We’ve worked very well trying to get things back in order.”
Bentley wished for an online shopping spree for new toys and games, specifically ones that he could share with his best friend — his older sister. Most important on his list was a Nintendo Switch, just like his sister, so they could play games together at the same time.
Martell said it was a bit difficult to keep Bentley’s attention to compile his wishlist, but she would look through Amazon with him to find what toys and games he wanted. He likes watching YouTube and Mario videos, and likes Ryan’s World toys.
“Him being a Make-A-Wish kid, it’s incredible. Absolutely incredible and I’m so grateful. He was so brave, I know that no adult could ever go through what he did and this means so much to us and to him,” Martell said.
“Everything just really came together,” Bair said. “Super glad it was Bentley, he deserved it, because Bentley’s been on hold for quite awhile with his treatments and everything.”
Martell made sure to tell him that he was getting a surprise because he was so brave during his treatment.
Bentley is currently in remission, and as long as his test comes back clear for the next two years, he will be considered cured.