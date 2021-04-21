DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for February and March.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
February
- Andrew and Keri Keller – porch and steps, West DuBois Avenue, DuBois –$5,000
- Pentz Run Youth Services Inc. — sprinkler system in new building, DuBois — $15,000
- Bethany Covenant Church — install platform lift, 26 E. Long Ave., DuBois — $60,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — fifth floor west wing annex build-out, DuBois — $1,313,905
- Carl Wolf/William Ericson — manufactured home on piers, Peach Street, Jay Township, Elk County — $80,000
- Verizon — colocations of Verizon Antennas on existing cell tower, 178 Dogwood Drive, Jay Township, Elk County — $50,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — fifth floor west wing annex build-out sprinkler system, DuBois — $25,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois —2,650-square-foot fit-out of shell space on second floor for medical office, DuBois — $750,000
March
- John Johnston — change roof line, replace decks, replace front porch, Taylor Avenue, Falls Creek — $2,500
- Verizon — colocation of antennas on existing cell tower, 23936 Bennetts Valley Highway — Jay Township, Elk County — $50,000
- Charles and Shelly Delullo — construct new tunnel car wash with office and equipment space, including vacuum islands and site improvements, 306 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $800,000
- Charles and Shelly Delullo — demolish existing car wash, 306 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $5,000
- DuBois Lanes Inc. — replace sign, 805 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $30,000
- Kevin and Theresa Kister — replace wooden fence with vinyl fence, West Garfield Ave., DuBois — $8,200
- Blaine and Susan Carr — 24x40 addition to house, Spring Avenue, DuBois — $50,000
- DuBois Housing Authority — roof covering replacement, East Long Avenue, DuBois — $130,000
- Swift Kennedy Insurance Group — interior office renovations, 100 Meadow Lane Suite 1, DuBois — $50,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — building addition to relocate emergency department renovation of existing, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $18,000,000