DuBOIS — A local business owner is accused of breaking into an employee's room and assaulting her, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Nov. 3, DuBois City Police charged Gong Yang Song, 39, DuBois, with the following: Burglary, a felony in the first degree; criminal trespass - breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; criminal attempted burglary - Burglary - overnight accommodations; person present, a felony in the first degree; aggravated indecent assault without consent, felony in the second degree; and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and indecent exposure.
At 9:44 a.m. Nov. 28, 2019, the police were called to investigate a possible stabbing which occurred earlier that morning between 2:30-3 a.m. in the DuBois area at an unknown location, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The incident was reported by a relative who lives in Brooklyn, New York, and said that the victim had allegedly been stabbed and was first treated at Penn Highlands DuBois and then later transferred to the Altoona Hospital, where she had surgery for an arterial laceration to her left arm.
Later, it was learned that the victim allegedly sustained the laceration at her DuBois residence, which is a dormitory-style house which is reportedly occupied by 10 other employees of the Fusion Buffet restaurant.
At 6:36 p.m. Nov. 28, 2019, Song, accompanied by his wife, reportedly stopped at the DuBois City Police station and wanted to explain what happened with the alleged victim. Song's wife stated that her husband does not speak English and they own the Fusion Buffet Restaurant and the victim is one of their employees, according to the affidavit.
Song's wife reportedly stated that her husband likes the victim very much and that he drinks a lot. She also stated that her husband told her that he had stopped by the victim's residence on Nov. 28 to see her and all he remembers is that the victim cut her arm open with a knife and he drove her to the hospital, but he remembers nothing else, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 29, the victim was released from the hospital and went to the city police station to be interviewed. In a typed statement, the victim said that she locked herself in her bedroom, talked to her husband on the phone and peeled an apple prior to falling asleep around 2 a.m. and placed the apple core and knife on her nightstand, the affidavit stated.
Between 2:30-3 a.m., she heard a noise and woke up with Song next to her, the affidavit said. She allegedly said that she never gave him a key to enter her locked room and she never gave him permission to enter it either. She stated that Song reportedly installed a lock on her door, but that she was unaware that he was in possession of an extra key.
The victim reportedly stated that she was wearing light clothing to bed and that Song allegedly touched her inappropriately and also exposed himself to her, the affidavit said. She said she allegedly told him to stop multiple times, but he refused. She stated that Song was allegedly trying to kiss her, attempted to put her in a bear hug and subdue her to pin her against the bed. She said she was exhausted and felt there was no way out and was going to be raped, according to the affidavit.
She said she did not call the police because she does not speak English so she grabbed the knife from the nightstand and cut her own arm, the affidavit said. Blood exploded from her deep cut and Song reportedly let her go and stood there and watched. She then reportedly ran out of her room and sought assistance from other co-workers. They reportedly told Song to drive her to the hospital for emergency care. While on the way to the hospital, Song reportedly told the victim not to call the police. She said he allegedly appeared to be sober and had not been drinking.
On Aug. 26, 2020, the victim was accompanied by her attorney and a staff attorney from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape Legal Assistance Project, according to police. They provided an interpreter. The victim's account of her alleged attack had not changed and was consistent with the previous interviews, the affidavit said.
Song's preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021.