DuBOIS — “Now hiring.” “Stop in and apply today.” “Temporary hours.” These are common words that can be spotted on signs, the sides of buildings or painted on windows when driving through DuBois.
The National Federation of Independent Business’ April jobs report indicated that 44 percent of small businesses across the U.S. have been unable to fill jobs, an increase from 42 percent in March, according to an article in The Center Square. These statistics, said NFIB Director Greg Moreland, are actually higher in Pennsylvania than national averages, with more restrictions placed on the small business industry.
DuBois Diner Owner Sean Garred said the West DuBois Avenue restaurant decided to close for two days a week about a month ago, as well as reduce its hours on the days it remains open, due to lack of employees to cover shifts.
The Diner, currently closed on Monday and Tuesday, typically has around 40 employees to cover all facets of the business, and now has about 25, he said, noting that one-third of the venue’s footprint had to be closed down.
The Diner is also experiencing supply chain issues, particularly with items like chicken wings, and chicken in general, said Garred, due to what he attributes to be production issues throughout COVID-19.
The general public consensus for this employee shortage, he said, seems to be that the stimulus checks are responsible.
“Personally, I have no one applying,” he said, noting the Diner is hiring all positions, especially bartenders and cooks.
Overall, the local community has been understanding and supportive of the Diner during this time, Garred noted.
Luigi’s Ristorante General Manager Mia Margolies said they decided to close the restaurant for two days per week once they heard that COVID-19 restrictions were potentially being lifted in Pennsylvania. This was a tough decision for the downtown DuBois Italian staple of 23 years.
“We knew that operating at a higher occupancy would require more staff. Currently, our staff is already working five or six days a week. They expressed concern that they were reaching a burnout, and we had to react by giving them the break they deserve,” she said.
Luigi’s currently has about 50 part-time and full-time employees, but pre-COVID, had about 65-70.
“We had our normal turnover this year, with some of our staff returning to college or pursuing other jobs in their career field upon graduation,” she said. “When we were ready to hire for those newly-open positions, that is when we had trouble finding anyone interested. This is the first year in over 23 years in our DuBois location that our application list has less than seven names on it.”
The community has shown support, Margolies noted, as well as expressed frustration that this is occurring not only locally, but on a national level. About 90 percent of social media feedback has entailed wishing them the best in the months to come, and hopes that this is temporary.
The topic concerning businesses paying their employees more has also come up, she noted.
“We are happy to say our wages are very competitive,” she said. “Based on experience, time in the industry, and the position being hired for, our wages range from $10-$23 per hour. We are also offer employee food discounts and vacation time to longterm employees.”
At first, Margolies said they felt people were nervous about returning to or seeking work due to COVID-19, and having to wear a mask working eight to 12-hour shifts.
“With the vaccine readily available, now we hope this factor will diminish,” she noted. “We also feel that the unemployment benefits –with the added enhanced bonus –has affected us in filling specifically the part-time positions that average 10-15 hours per week.”
Robin Meholick, co-owner of The Hitching Post on Liberty Boulevard, said they are facing the same issues when it comes to both the employee shortage and raised prices/difficulty ordering supplies such as chicken wings.
“We refused ordering for two weeks, but after customers told us they’d be willing to pay extra for them (wings), we decided to buy again and will sell them at ‘market price,’” she said, “that will change weekly, as the supplier’s cost changes.”
Following the local pattern, another issue has been hiring extra help, particularly cooks, Meholick said.
“I’m optimistic, though, that these will both only be temporary inconveniences, nothing drastic in the longterm picture,” she said.
Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania Interim Executive Director Pamela Streich said since April 5, PA CareerLink centers in this region have seen an increase in people coming to the centers.
“It’s a very confusing time for job seekers, but staff in the centers are prepared to help those seeking retraining or employment,” she said, noting they have had many successes in helping people find jobs, change careers or obtain training to develop new skills.
“Throughout the pandemic, PA CareerLink services were offered virtually, and the centers are continuing to offer virtual (services) as well as in-person services,” said Streich. “Now is a really good time to find employment, since so many employers are hiring.”
As they did throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are currently reaching out to PA CareerLink centers for assistance, said Streich.
“It’s a confusing time for employers as well,” she said.
There are many services available for them, Streich adds, such as on-the-job training programs (OJT), paid-work experience programs, etc.