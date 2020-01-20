DuBOIS — Eight DuBois-area businesses have joined to create a dream Valentine’s Day experience for a lucky-in-love couple.
The “Ultimate DuBois Area Valentine’s Day Contest” began Jan. 6 and will continue through Feb. 1, with the awarding of prizes valued at more than $2,000 slated for Feb. 14. The contest is free and open to all couples to enter.
The winning couple will receive service from Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, Day Spa DuBois, Brady Street Florist, Joelle Watt Studios, Comfort Suites in DuBois, Luigi’s Ristorante, Guzzo’s and Co. and Ramhorn Distillery.
DuBois native Dr. Algie LaBrasca of Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery on Beaver Drive said the idea of the contest originated when he heard of “Small Business Saturday,” a joint event held downtown each year.
LaBrasca said all of the downtown DuBois businesses seem to work very well together. After brainstorming a little bit, he thought it would be nice to do something special for a local couple for Valentine’s Day, while also showcasing services these businesses offer.
LaBrasca says they plan to announce the winners Feb. 1, and the couple will come to him for a service at Laurel Cosmetic. On Valentine’s Day, they will head to the Day Spa DuBois for a spa service or makeover, pick out clothing at Guzzo’s and Co., receive flowers from Brady Street Florist, attend a photo shoot with Joelle Watt Studios and have dinner at Luigi’s Ristorante, as well as visit Ramhorn Distillery. The couple will receive a free overnight stay at Comfort Suites.
Each sponsor will choose a semifinalist, LaBrasca said, and all eight will gather to choose the winner, which he says will be a hard decision. One of the best parts has been receiving the nominations.
“People are nominating their parents, sisters, significant others,” he said. “It’s been really nice to read the love stories and learn about people.”
Interested couples should visit and “like” each sponsor’s Facebook page, share by direct Facebook message why they are nominating their significant other or another couple, tag a friend on each sponsor’s page and “like” and share the contest page to their personal page. LaBrasca notes that nominations should be sent to all eight sponsors’ Facebook pages, so the result is completely fair.
“I’m glad to be a part of it, and I hope there will be more in the future,” he said. “I hope other businesses love the idea and want to be involved.”