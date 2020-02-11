DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic eighth-grade students in the class of English literature teacher Jenny Osterman, currently reading the Diary of Anne Frank, had the opportunity to virtually tour the house in which Frank and her family hid during World War II.
“They’ve read up to the point where the Frank family goes into hiding,” said Osterman. So with the use of 10 Oculus Quest Virtual Reality goggles, purchased through the Diocese of Erie Catholic Foundation Technology for Education Grant, the students went into hiding to learn more about Frank, who was the age of an eighth-grader during part of her time hiding in Amsterdam.
While inside the Anne Frank house, which was really just outside the classroom in the hallway, Osterman said, “They can see their hands virtually, there’s footprints to show where you stand. Then you can actually pick up the diary, you can pick up the binoculars and look out the window. You hear all of the sounds going on while you’re touring the house. I was fortunate enough to visit the Anne Frank House. It is identical. It’s really amazing that they can do this.”
Then, inside the classroom, the students explored various archive replication-type resources, journaled about what they found and completed a writing assignment to reflect on what they learned.
“I wasn’t really sure what to think of it going in, but it was detailed,” said student Jeremiah Mondi. “When you see the pictures, and just growing up, I am Jewish, so I was taught about this by my mom starting at a young age, and she’d show pictures. There were also books that I had read, and they showed just overview pictures. But to go in to see all of that ... some of it was more interactive ... it was just amazing.”
“It was different. It was something to think about,” said student Brady Snyder after using the goggles. “It’s neat to see how small everything is. When you imagine it, you wouldn’t think of it as being as small as what it actually is. It seemed very realistic.”