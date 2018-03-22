DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is officially launching a challenge today to not only support the arts in the region, but to also enrich the community’s cultural amenities and tourism industry.
“It’s called the Win-Win Art Buying Challenge,” said Craig Inzana, president of the board of directors at the Winkler Gallery Art and Education Center.
Along with an investment in art, The Winkler Gallery, through its marketing resources, will post, share and promote a business, Inzana said.
“The gallery will award your business with a gold “Star Lantern” to display at your business in support of our organization,” Inzana said. “We will share photos of your new artwork along with your gold “Challenger” Star Lantern displayed at your business.”
With a minimum purchase of $300 worth of artwork, The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center thanked Dr. and Mrs. Laun Hallstrom and Ree Mitra, owner/manager of Aegis Coffee Roasters and Cafe, for being its first Win-Win Challengers, Inzana said.
“First, you win by being the proud owner of quality, handcrafted artwork,” Inzana said. “Second, you win as we share the word and promote your business. Third, we win as you show your artwork and display your star lanterns and spread the challenge.”
Aegis bought two pieces — one will be displayed at Aegis and the other will be displayed at home.
“Originally, the board came up with the idea to involve the business community a little more,” Inzana said. “The artists came up with the specific format, which is always important. People have a misconception about the gallery: That it is Perry Winkler’s gallery. But it is an important to know that we have 20 other artists with a variety of art work displayed at the gallery.”
“It’s a co-op, so all of them have an equal say in what happens at the gallery and Perry is just one of the votes,” Inzana said.
Tonight’s Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event will be held at the Winkler Art Gallery in downtown DuBois from 5-7 p.m. The art gallery plans to share Education through Art with those attending and a “Win Win Challenge Launch.”
“The chamber event is the obvious way to kick it off,” Inzana said. “There is not going to be any presentation, just a mixer in honor of this program. The artists and some of the board members will be there to answer any questions about it.”
“We would love to see local artwork in businesses rather than some cookie cutter art when you have artists creating beautiful art such as pictures, pottery, jewelry and sculptures,” Inzana said.
Genever, a two-person acoustic group from DuBois, will also perform at the event. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be served.
