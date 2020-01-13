DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2019 Small Business of the Year award, KMA Remarking Corp., as well as the Community Cup winner for 2019, Atlas Pressed Metals, both of DuBois.
The two businesses will accept their awards at the chamber’s annual Business Bash Saturday, Jan. 25, at the DuBois Country Club, said Jodi August, chamber executive director.
“As we make the announcement of our 2019 award recipients, we’re reminded that we’re fortunate to live in a community with so many thriving businesses and organizations,” said August. “Both KMA Remarketing Corp. and Atlas Pressed Metals were honored to receive a notification from our chamber office.”
Each year, the Greater DuBois Chamber receives several nominations for the Small Business of the Year and Community Cup Award, said August.
Chamber members, as well as the community, are invited to show support of the businesses. The cost to attend is $39 per person or $75 per couple.
“This year’s annual event will be a special one because the DuBois Chamber will also be celebrating its 75 year anniversary,” said August. “We plan to offer complimentary champagne to those dressed in 1945 wardrobe, special music by DJ Mad Maxx, and possible dance performances by Van Dyke Dance Studio of Punxsutawney.”
To support the chamber’s annual Business Bash and this year’s award winners, individuals may make their reservations by calling the chamber office at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
This year’s Business Bash will begin 6 p.m. Heavy hors d’ oeuvres, complimentary champagne and entertainment is included with the reservation. A cash bar will also be available.
The DuBois Area Jaycees Distinguished Service Award will also be presented at this event. However, the award recipient is kept secret until that evening.