DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is ready to get back to business in April with its next Business Connections luncheon featuring guest speakers state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, and state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
The event will be held Thursday, April 29 at the DuBois Country Club. Networking begins at 11:15 a.m. with lunch to follow at 11:30 a.m. The presentation by the speakers will begin at noon followed by any questions and answers at 12:45 p.m.
Since January, Dush has represented the 25th Senatorial District, which includes Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties and portions of Clearfield County. Prior to his election to the state Senate, Dush served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for six years, representing the 66th Legislative District.
Dush’s priorities include reducing government spending and over-regulation, working to balance budgets, and fighting against tax increases. He is a strong supporter of 2nd Amendment rights and works to protect the constitutional rights of Pennsylvanians, to protect the freedoms they enjoy, according to his website.
Armanini is in his first term of service to residents of the 75th Legislative District, which is made up of the following municipalities: all of Elk County, and the following portions of Clearfield County: the boroughs/cities of DuBois, Falls Creek, and Troutville; and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Bradford, Covington, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Huston, Karthaus, Lawrence Township (the Plymptonville precinct), Pine, Sandy and Union.
During his freshman term, Armanini has been appointed to serve on the following committees: Commerce, Environmental Resources and Energy, Human Services and Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness.
The cost to attend is $25 and includes lunch and dessert. Reservations are a must as they can only accept a maximum of 75 attendees for this luncheon.
To make reservations, contact the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce by calling 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Other upcoming events include:
- Saturday, April 24 – Community Clean Up Day
- Friday, May 28 — The annual DuBois Chamber/DuBois Jaycees Golf Tournament at Silver Woods, Treasure Lake. Teams can register for an 8 a.m. tee time or a 1 p.m. tee time. Food will be available all day, but they’ll be taking reservations for the mid-day meal. Team prizes and special drawings will be held.
- Saturday, July 10 — “Celebrate Business” event, where there will be networking, food, and entertainment at the Lakeview Lodge, Treasure Lake. More information will follow as this event is a replacement of the annual Business Bash that is usually held in January.
- July 23-24 – WPAL, Wicked Warrior, Treasure Lake
- Saturday, Oct. 2 — The “Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival” is back. The chamber is currently reaching out to food truck vendors, wineries, and distilleries. Entertainment (bands) will be announced when they are confirmed. Tickets aren’t available yet and more details are to come.