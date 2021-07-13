DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce honored its 2020 business award winners at the in-person Business Bash held at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake on Saturday.
"We celebrated some amazing businesses and people at our annual Business Bash," said chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
State Sen. Cris Dush joined in at the event to award Linda Crandall, owner of Merle Norman Boutique in downtown DuBois, a citation in honor of being named the Small Business of the Year award winner.
Crandall has been the owner of Merle Norman Boutique since 1994 after purchasing the business from the Sheesley family, who began the business in the 1970s.
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately-held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
Also, Dush honored Todd and Steve Stoltz of Stoltz Family Dealerships, for the Community Cup Award.
The Community Cup is given to a business, civic group or nonprofit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
The Stoltz family has owned and operated dealerships for three generations.
The DuBois Area Jaycees accepted a citation from Dush on behalf of Beecher Klingensmith, who won their Distinguished Service Award. He is a long-time member of the DuBois Area Historical Society.
The Distinguished Service Award is designed to recognize an individual who lives life with three key distinctive features — success in their chosen vocation, community involvement and service to his or her faith.
"Special thanks to everyone who could attend, our many business sponsors and basket donors, The Serene Bean Espresso Catering for specialty drinks, Dana Smith for helping us with our program, Luigi's Ristorante & Catering for the food, Senator Cris Dush, and our Business Bash events committee," said August.
August noted that the chamber was able to raise money from the event's basket raffle and lottery board raffle to sponsor local students to attend Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week.
August also announced that the next chamber Business Bash is being planned for Jan. 29 at the DuBois Country Club.