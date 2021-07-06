DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Business Bash.
The DuBois chamber will honor its 2020 business award winners at the in-person event taking place on Saturday, July 10 at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
The award recipients include Merle Norman Boutique as the Small Business of the Year Award winner, Stoltz Family Dealerships as the Community Cup Award winner, and Beecher Klingensmith as the DuBois Area Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award winner.
The cost is $39 per person or $75 per couple.
Networking will begin at 6 p.m. and a short program will start at 8 p.m. Appetizers and a dessert bar will be available.
A 50-50 drawing and basket raffle will also take place. To make reservations, contact the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce by phone at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.