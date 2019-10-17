DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) conference which began Wednesday and continues through Friday at the DuBois Country Club & Comfort Suites.
“I love being the host for this conference because we get to highlight DuBois,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August. “We got to show off the place that we live for three hours the first night (Wednesday) of our conference.”
Those attending received welcome bags from the chamber when registration opened Wednesday afternoon and the agenda included a PACP board meeting, a Google session presented by Google national speaker Erin Bemis and a Grow PA initiative update.
On Wednesday evening, the 71 registered attendees enjoyed an evening in DuBois, starting with dinner at Luigi’s Ristorante and a self-guided tour of the Winkler Art Gallery while enjoying wine tasting from Two Birch Winery. To end the night, the group visited DuBois Harley-Davidson, where they shopped, participated in self-guided tours and were treated to desserts and wine tasting from Winery at Wilcox.
Today, the conference kicked off with a full day of chamber education. The opening keynote speaker was Glenn Shepard who discussed “New Leadership Skills Every Chamber Professional Needs to Know to Succeed in Managing Today’s Rapidly Changing Labor Force.”
A reception will be held tonight at The Tannery and includes a dinner, silent auction and awards presentation.
Friday will include a half day of chamber education with the conference ending at noon.
The chamber office will be closed all day today and Friday, said August. Regular office hours will return on Monday. Regular office hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.