DuBOIS — KMA Remarketing Corp. of DuBois, Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year award winner, specializes in the purchase, sale, service, appraisal and liquidation of pre-owned medical equipment.
“We’re very very honored to receive this award,” said KMA Remarketing President and CEO Dana Smith. “We’ve been in business for 27 years this February. Throughout that entire time, I have literally been blessed with people who take ownership in the company. It’s a group effort. Everything that we’ve done, KMA would not be if it were not for the employees. They just do a tremendous job. It’s a lot of sacrifice by a lot of different people and a lot of moving parts. We just happen to be exceptionally blessed with a tremendous team. We play together, we work together and we succeed together and it’s kind of neat to say that.”
Smith also gave credit to the various resources offered small businesses in the area by organizations such as North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, the Clarion Small Business Development Center, Clearly Ahead and the DuBois chamber.
“We have been very blessed that a lot of people have come in and helped us with the programs that are available and designed to help a small business,” said Smith. “Those people celebrate our victories and mourn our losses as much as we do. They are vested in the dynamics of a successful business. We live in a very unique area and our area has some of the finest people we ever work with from all over the United States.”
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must be locally-owned, privately held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
KMA Remarketing was started in 1993 as KMA Enterprises; in 1996, it was incorporated as KMA Remarketing. KMA currently has 25 full-time employees and four-part-time employees and has shown a profit consecutively for the past 11 years.
KMA also supports local students in a business environment through participation in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Clarion University Marketing Pedagogy Research and Problem Program, the DuBois Area High School Work Release Program and the Jeff Tech Cooperative Education Program. Additionally, Smith personally sits on the Sandy Township-DuBois-Falls Creek Enterprise Zone Committee.
KMA has been very involved in supporting the community in a multitude of ways. Throughout its history, KMA has made donations to the Shriners Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Penn State DuBois, DuBois Area Schools and Prime Athletics.
However, without question, KMA’s said its support of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Region 3 (Clearfield, Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Jefferson and McKean Counties) Swiftwater Rescue Team is where their passion and, therefore, the lion’s share of their community support is directed. At KMA, they try to hire first responders, especially firefighters. Throughout their employment, they not only support, but encourage their response to incidents during business hours as well as their non-work hours. KMA currently employs eight fire company members.