DuBOIS — The 2019 Small Business of the Year Award was presented to KMA Remarking at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Business Bash and Awards ceremony at the DuBois Country Club.
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
“We are honored, we are humbled, and we are blessed to receive this award,” said KMA Remarketing President and CEO Dana Smith, who noted he was speaking on behalf KMA’s entire staff, the original founding partners, Bill and Betsy Boyle, and the co-owners of KMA Remarketing, Ken Allshouse and Smith’s wife, Carol Smith.
KMA Remarketing, which specializes in the purchase, sale, service, appraisal and liquidation of pre-owned medical equipment, was started in 1993 as KMA Enterprises; in 1996, it was incorporated as KMA Remarketing.
“The business started with the concept that we would buy something at an auction and sell it for more money than we purchased it for,” said Smith. “We took off from there and we eventually settled on a type of auction called a ‘DRMO’ or ‘DRMS,’ Defense Reutilization Marketing Office, that was the military, and at the time, Desert Storm one, thank God, did not have the amount of casualties that was expected.”
“So all of this equipment started coming back, and that’s when we rapidly realized that there was a lot of medical equipment,” said Smith. “We started buying medical equipment, and eventually we started reaching out to the hospitals. And primarily in the beginning, we mostly did overseas, probably 90 percent overseas to 10 percent domestic. And now we’re probably 90 percent domestic and 10 percent overseas.”
The company has grown to approximately 30 employees, with five warehouses and an office building, said Smith. KMA is currently under contract with UPMC, Allegheny Health Network and Lehigh Valley Hospital Group and does business with Penn Highlands Healthcare and approximately 200 facilities in the greater Chicago and Indiana area.
“We are exceptionally busy, and we’re very blessed that we are that busy,” said Smith. “We would not have gotten to where we are today, however, we had to have a lot of help, and we continue to expand with that help,” said Smith.