DuBOIS — Members of the DuBois Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Two Birch Winery’s grand opening last week.
Two Birch Winery, located on South Brady Street in DuBois, has been serving customers for a little more than a month, but held its official opening Aug. 15.
The winery is a family business, owned by the Kulbacki family of DuBois.
“The Chamber is very helpful to new businesses,” Toni Kulbacki saidi. “The grand opening really helps to promote your business.”
Crazy Dough and Fireside Philly Steaks, fairly new downtown DuBois businesses as well, also had items at the opening.
