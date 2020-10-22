DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is partnering with three new business members Thursday, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, or until sold out, trucks from Larry’s Barbecue and The Ice House Café will be in the chamber’s front parking lot offering a variety of menu items for cash only.
Also, the chamber has partnered with Melissa Mulhollan, owner of Half Century Press, LLC, and invite people to her virtual book launch planned for Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Mulhollan will be highlighting relationships with other small businesses as well as giving away a gift certificate for Brady Street Florist.
Half Century Press, LLC was created as an independent publishing company.
The first book published by this company is “The Coaching Classroom.” This book is by Mulhollan, who has spent almost 30 years teaching high school English at Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville.
After becoming certified as a life coach in 2014, Mulhollan incorporated life coaching techniques in the classroom setting. Mulhollan decided to share her techniques with others in education.
Although the book is geared toward educators, it can help anyone who is looking to improve themselves and those around them. The company will be releasing other books next fall and thereafter.
To join this launch party on Facebook live, use the following link: https://www.facebook.com/melissamulhollan.author.