Successes of the past year and the challenges ahead for 2019 were discussed by Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development board President Erin Heath at Saturday’s annual Business Bash and Awards ceremony at the Lakeview Lodge.
Heath said the board has transitioned into a true working board with strong committees.
“What this staff of three is able to accomplish in terms of networking events, recruitment, customer service and community involvement is pretty impressive,” said Heath.
She said membership has increased both in terms of renewal rate and new businesses. It was noted that the total number of members has reached 450, with a goal of 500.
“It’s been an exciting time to be on this board, but it has also been a very challenging and pivotal time,” said Heath.
Heath reviewed some of the challenges that lie ahead not only for the DuBois Chamber, but those nationwide as well.
According to a 2018 Chamber of Commerce survey by Chambermaster, the top challenges nationwide include:
- Limited staff
- Lack of volunteers
- Complacency
- Outdated technology
- Decrease in local business
“I’m going to pause here because with the upgrade of our web platform in 2018, we have wind in our sails with these challenges,” said Heath.
She said the DuBois Chamber is fortunate to have an energetic staff, great volunteers and board and new businesses.
Some more challenges were listed:
- Member participation and engagement
- Not enough funding
- Effectively communicating value
“Here is where we have some work to do in 2019,” said Heath.
With regard to funding, the Chamber is very excited about a food truck festival planned for October.
“But as a Chamber — and you here today — and your businesses, I am going to say ‘you’ are also at an exciting and pivotal time because we can’t ignore e-commerce,” said Heath. “We can’t even afford to be reactive with e-commerce.”
Heath noted that the community has seen the closure of K-Mart, BonTon and then Sears in the past two years — not because of any economic downturn, but because of a significant shift in buying patterns.
“All of us as consumers have dynamically changed our consumer values system relative to convenience and delivery due to the advancement of e-commerce,” said Heath. “Do you agree? We are all vulnerable. Yet, we all have an opportunity, and that’s value.”
“We need to always be thinking of what we can offer of value,” said Heath. “Are we taking the time to identify who our customers are? How that may be changing? What makes you walk through a door to buy some ‘thing’ or some service when one click you can buy it and have it at your door in two days? You can get a loan without ever meeting your banker.”
Heath said businesses could ask themselves what their customers value and then emulate and communicate that. She speculated that for 90 percent of the businesses at the Bash, it’s going to involve some kind of change.
“This is why I say it is an exciting time, but a very dynamic and pivotal time for local businesses and their chambers,” Heath said.
She expressed appreciation to the chamber’s board of directors and the chamber staff, Executive Director Jodi August, Administrative Assistant Susan Loskoski and Membership Coordinator Tracy Stewart, and to all of the members for joining, renewing and engaging.
“We hope we give you something of value,” Heath said.
