DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce released a Business Bash award winners reveal video online last Friday night honoring the winner of the 2020 Small Business of the Year award, Merle Norman Boutique, as well as the Community Cup winner for 2020, Stoltz Family Dealerships.
The DuBois Area Jaycees also announced the 2020 Distinguished Service Award recipient, Beecher Klingensmith.
The video can be found on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Linda Crandall has been the owner of Merle Norman Boutique in downtown DuBois since 1994 after purchasing the business from the Sheesley family, who began the business in the 1970s.
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately-held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
By comparison, the Community Cup is given to a business, civic group or nonprofit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
The Stoltz family has owned and operated dealerships for three generations.
Chamber Executive Director Jodi August expressed appreciation to Joe Zappia of Zappia Multimedia and to Chad Barnard of CVB Media for helping them produce this video.
August also asks that chamber members save the date for the in-person Business Bash to be held on July 10 at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
More details will follow as they become available.