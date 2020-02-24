DuBOIS — Planning for the second annual Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival to be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Sandy Township Recreation Park has already begun.
“Although this is a DuBois Chamber-sponsored event, Sandy Township is our partner,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
In addition to August, chairpersons for the event include township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and Nick Suplizio, along with an events committee made up of the chamber board members and business volunteers.
“We’ve made some changes this year to allow families and those under age 21 to attend,” said August.
Something else that will be new this year is the offering of a $5 coupon to be used at food vendors, in addition to allowing more food vendors, which will include stands that offer kettle corn, candy, and more, she said.
“Since we’re allowing families to attend, we’re seeking additional sponsors to help cover the many expenses that go along with hosting a festival — expect children’s games and more this year,” said August.
Like last year’s event, the food truck festival at the park, located at 100 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, will offer VIP early entrance from 11 a.m. to noon, with general admission from noon to 5 p.m.
The food truck festival is set up like a wine walk or a brew festival while offering a variety of food trucks from which to dine, along with tastings of wine, distillery products and beer from vendors.
Last year’s Food Truck Festival was “truly a success,” said August, with more than 3,000 hits on the chamber’s event page and selling more than 520 tickets.
Currently, organizers are seeking sponsors to help cover the expenses of the festival and soon they will be selling tickets through an Eventbrite app and on the Chamber website.
“We anticipate this event being even bigger this year,” said August.
For promotional reasons, the deadline for all vendors is noon April 30.
VIP tickets will cost $50; general admission, $25; and children’s tickets, for those age 12 and under, $15.
For additional information, please contact the Chamber office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 814-371-5010.