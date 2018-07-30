DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute (GDLI) is now accepting applications.
“The program is an exciting nine-month program designed for individuals to become leaders,” said Executive Director Jodi August. “The goal of the Greater DuBois Leadership Institute is to provide participants with skills and knowledge of opportunities and resources that exist in the Greater DuBois Area.”
GDLI is designed to aid participants in bonding with fellow classmates, conduct team-building exercises, visit manufacturing facilities, see tourism attractions, gain leadership skills, and gain insight into issues of transportation, workforce, healthcare, social services, and economic development in our communities.
Along the way, students will see a variety of leaders at work: business owners, economic development and workforce specialists, municipal and county government officials.
“Included in our program is a trip to the State Capitol in Harrisburg to discuss local issues with our legislators,” August said.
Classes begin in September.
Anyone interested in becoming a leader — or a better leader — enhance their skills professionally and personally is welcome to apply.
“You can network with people locally, regionally, and statewide,” August said.
For more information, call 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.