The DuBois Christian School took time in between the girls’ and boys’ soccer games on Monday to recognize those who made their new score board possible.
The school’s old scoreboard stopped working before the start of last season. The scoreboard was 20 years old, and the style was no longer being made by the company that provided it.
Some of the parents tried to refurbish the board, but it was so old the parts couldn’t be found.
For the whole season the score for games was kept on an old flip-board style score board, and the players struggled to know how much time they had left to play.
Steve and Sandy Preston, parents of students and soccer players at the school, stepped up to spearhead a campaign to get a new scoreboard.
“I did it for the kids. That’s what it’s always about,” Steve Preston said.
They began fundraising and looking for help with getting a new board and sign made for the teams. The old sign was red and white with a Coca-Cola graphic across it. Preston decided to try to have a new sign made with the school colors, blue and white.
Letters were sent, seeking donations, and fundraisers were initiated. They had special fundraiser nights at Hoss’s and raised about $1,000 that way, and found many sponsors from around the area. In the end they managed to raise about $5,500 for the new board, and had some services donated as well.
Goodwill donated its services and designed the graphics for the new sign. Preston sanded down the old sign with the Coke logo on it, and repainted it with a base coat of white, doing all the prep work. Then, Goodwill designed and finished the sign for the team with the graphics software they use.
“We had a lot of volunteer help from individuals who care,” Preston said.
His workplace also allowed him to use a work truck so the installation of the sign and scoreboard would be easier. He even made sure to get feedback from the players about what they wanted in their new scoreboard.
“I asked the kids what they wanted, and the horn was the biggest thing they asked for,” Preston said.
In between the two games, Director of Development Tracy Shenkle spoke to the game’s audience about the new scoreboard. She encouraged everyone to pick up a handout that had all the local sponsors listed, and thank them for their help.
“If you go into any of these businesses, thank them. Tell them how much you appreciate them helping us with this project,” Shenkle said.