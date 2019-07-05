The DuBois Church of Christ has been shining as a light for the Lord in the area for 75 years, according to minister Keith Newell.
In 1944, a woman named Clara Bertha DeLong of Ridgway had two sons whose families moved to the DuBois area and they had farms.
“She was concerned about their spiritual well-being because they weren’t attending church, I believe,” said Newell. “So she moved here and they brought in a preacher from, I believe, the Pittsburgh area. And so those two little families, the DeLong families and this preacher, basically they consisted of the first congregation here.”
For the first 10 years, Newell said they had met in people’s homes or rented halls. In 1954, they purchased the property at 501 Orient Ave., DuBois, where they erected the basement initially.
“They met there for a couple years while they built the auditorium and so forth up top,” said Newell. “It is amazing to me because it’s right next to the high school and I would tell people, ‘Oh, we’re right next to the high school,’ but a lot of people think it’s a house.”
But the congregation is grateful they have this building, he said.
“It’s not built with the idea of beauty or having a lot of ornate things involved with it,” said Newell. “It was more so built with the idea of being able to have somewhere to assemble, to worship, and so forth. And so the building itself is again, while we’re grateful we have it, it’s not a great importance to the church per se.”
The Church of Christ is non-denominational and yet some people may have a hard time understanding that just for the simple fact that there are Churches of Christ throughout the world, said Newell.
“What I mean by non-denominational is we have no earthly headquarters,” said Newell. “We don’t report to a ‘head church’ or something. Each congregation is autonomous. While having said that, we mostly all have ... most of the Churches of Christ do have the same beliefs and doctrines. And so we have no manmade creeds. We base our beliefs off of the New Testament. We strive to obey God’s word as far as what we read and the examples and instructions we have in the Bible.”
On Sundays at 10 a.m. the church has a Bible class for all ages; there are children’s classes downstairs while adults meet upstairs. Then at 11 a.m., they hold a Sunday morning worship service. On Sunday evenings, they hold a second worship service at 6.
“That was initially started for those who were working or couldn’t be here in the morning,” said Newell. “But it’s actually a different service. So it’s not a repeat of the morning service. And then every Wednesday we have a midweek Bible study again, and it’s open for all ages.”
The midweek Bible study is interesting, said Newell, because though they are a small congregation, approximately 25 to 30 people show up for the midweek Bible study. He said people outside of the church have told him it’s impressive that 25 people are willing to come to a middle of the week Bible study.
“That gave me a new perspective on it,” said Newell.
Like most congregations, Newell said there are some who are less faithful in their attendance and in their activities, but primarily the Church of Christ has a very faithful group of Christians who meet there.
“And again, though we are small in size, we try to minister to the people,” said Newell.
The Church of Christ congregation includes a “very kind, very giving and loving group of people who assemble here,” he said. “We try to be very welcoming to people when they come in.”
Newell said there are two people in the church who were a part of the original meeting 75 years ago.
In recognition of 75 years, the congregation had a celebration on June 23, including a meal at the Hickory Grange. They also held an annual gospel meeting from June 23-27 with Jim Chilton of Midland, Michigan as the guest speaker.
Newell has been employed as a full-time minister at the Church of Christ for 11 1/2 years, which is the longest tenured preacher the church has ever had.
“Which is kind of neat,” said Newell. “I will say that’s probably a reflection of our congregation more so than me because ... And I say that because of this: This was actually my home congregation, as a child I grew up here. If you would have asked me 15 years ago if I was going to be the preacher here, I would have said no. It just wasn’t something ... I was always faithful to the church and I loved helping out and assisting and so forth, but it wasn’t ... I didn’t go to school for that specifically.”
Newell said his college degree is in communications from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
“In fact, I worked at the Courier Express for a couple years when I got out of school as a sports correspondent. I wanted to be a sports or outdoor writer, either one,” said Newell. In addition, he did construction work, owned a painting and remodeling business, and also worked for a counter shop for a little while, still remaining active in the church.
“When I got out I was doing all this construction work to make a living for my family and I thought to myself, ‘I think I just wasted a lot of money on this degree,’” said Newell. “But it’s kind of funny how the providence of God works out, because as I got into the ministry now I use my writing skills on a weekly basis preparing sermons and writing articles for different things.”
For about a three-year period, the Church of Christ was without a preacher. One man, Tom DeLong, who is the associate minister, would primarily preach Sunday morning and then Newell, with some others, would take turns preaching on Sunday nights or teach Bible class.
“After three years, I was approached by someone who asked me if I’d ever considered preaching. And they thought that I had a gift for it,” said Newell. “I just thought they were being kind because it’s my home congregation. And so I thought about it for a little while and I had some more people ask me about it, if I’d consider it. And so after some prayer and consideration I decided I would try that. And so the elders who oversee the congregation, they said, ‘Well, let’s do a probationary period.’ And so that was in 2008. And so I was on this probationary period for about two or three months and they said, ‘Let’s just pull that title if you will. We’re just going to hire you as our preacher.’ And everything has been working out well.”
The Church of Christ doesn’t use titles, Newell noted.
“A lot of times people who are not familiar with the Church of Christ would come in they may call me pastor and I’ll just say to them, ‘Just call me Keith,’” said Newell.
Newell lives in Sabula with his wife, Tina, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse. They have three children, Alyssa, Brittany and Tyler.
OutreachThe Church of Christ’s associate minister, Tom DeLong, conducts a ministry at the DuBois Nursing Home, said Newell.
“Once a month he leads a worship service over there on Tuesday evenings and a lot of the residents there, it’s their lone source of worship,” said Newell. “That’s been going on for years and Tom is really dedicated to that. But also, he goes in throughout the week to minister to people there and just spend time with them.”
In addition to its annual gospel meeting, the church also holds a Vacation Bible School every year.
There is also an orphanage in India, called Angel’s Place, where the congregation has assisted for several years.
“There’s also a children’s home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, called Potter Children’s home, and they help kids that, I don’t want to say it’s an orphanage, but it’s just some kids that are at risk and so forth,” said Newell. “They send people around. They’re associated with Churches of Christ, so they come around to various churches, so we’ve helped them over the years, too.”
The church also offers a small food pantry at the church.
“We offer it to anyone who comes in, and again it’s not big, but we have a couple of people a month that come in,” said Newell. “There are the big food pantries in town here so sometimes you have people that are in between that need food. So, we have a food pantry.”
The Church of Christ has also financially assisted over the year a lot of foreign mission works, said Newell.
“There’s also a preaching school in West Virginia and it’s just called the West Virginia School of Preaching for men,” said Newell. “It’s really intense so you can’t work if you go there. You have to be supported by churches. We’ve supported two different men over the past 10 years who wanted to go through preaching school. We’re currently helping a young man now who’s actually from Brookville who’s going to that school.”