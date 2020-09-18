DuBOIS — As a combined effort of several DuBois area churches, The Community for Unity will present several prayer events, beginning with two on Saturday in the DuBois City Park, along with opportunities to join in unity for 10 days.
The Community for Unity has chosen the 10-day period of Sept. 18-28 to join in a national and global event, “The Return,” said the Rev. Charlene Lauver of Trinity Chapel in downtown DuBois. This event calls for cities to join in 10 days of prayer and fasting.
From 1-2 p.m. this Saturday, there will be a prayer vigil in the DuBois City Park, with a prayer walk to follow. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and mask.
“It began initially, with Dr. (Jeff) Rice, who is the owner of this church,” said Lauver. “It’s probably been a good eight years since he’s (Rice) purchased it. And when he renovated it and brought it back to its historical presentation, what it looked like then, he invited me to come and he requested that I make this a church.”
From that point on, Lauver prayed, “Why am I here?”
“And all I ever got through my prayer was unity, unity, and it’s time, it’s really time,” said Lauver. “So it really began with the heart of Dr. Rice and then the presence of God in my life began to speak into me about unity, the importance of pulling and uniting, first of all, the body of Christ. We have seven local churches here and no one knew one another.”
It began with the unity in the churches, she said.
“We’ve worked towards that for the last six years,” Lauver said. “It became really official a year ago. We worked with Presbyterian, we worked with the Methodist church. I preached there and then COVID. Everything stopped. We came back to church earlier than some of the others and began to pray for that to ignite again. At that point we began to pray, how do we bring that together? And we realized that one of the things that touched our lives more than anything in the church, when we did this incredible prayer walk and we began to go through the city, it was powerful.”
Lauver recalled the prayer walk visited the police station and they prayed over the police officers. They prayed over government because of the city building.
“We went to Behavioral Health at the hospital there and prayed for the battle of their depressions,” she said. “And we traveled throughout this entire city. The incredible beauty and wonder of everything that we touched and walked into was so empowering. So powerful. We really kind of started to fall in love with our city because of it.”
Later this year, Trinity Chapel had the desire to go back into the community, but welcome other churches as well.
“At that point we prayed and we put an invitation out to the block, we wanted to start with what’s in front of us,” said Lauver. “And we had a good response.”
“We’re going to be praying for government, we’re going to be praying for emergency service people, our firefighters, our policemen, our EMTs, the medics,” said Meghan Wright, of Trinity Chapel. “We’re praying for the unity of the churches, we extended an invitation we’re in the process of getting the last few out in (the) mail or delivering. There’s 42 churches in the DuBois area. We’re praying for the schools since it’s been a difficult year. We’re praying for businesses, our hospitals and health care systems. We’ve been reaching out to our funeral homes, nursing homes, military people. And of course, we’re praying for our homes and our neighbors because that’s all of us.
“Our heart was to pray together,” said Wright. “The second part of that invitation was how do we pray for our city together. Is the possibility of a prayer walk available? It’s something we could do, just bigger than this small area. And then the third part of it, as we have seen advertisements for a national event is 10 days of prayer and fasting. It’s global and international. It’s called Return. It’ll will be taking place on Washington National.”
“It is about pulling our whole community together,” said Lauver. “We need to honor and celebrate. And this is the time and place for that. They need to know someone sees them, someone hears and knows their struggle and we’re walking with them.”
Other events for the 10 days will include: Prayer from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the First United Presbyterian Church pavilion; from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, The Church at 200 S. Brady St., DuBois; from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Winds of Grace, 46 W. Long Ave., DuBois; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Long Ave., DuBois; 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Worship at the Park, DuBois City Park; and from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the Trinity Chapel, 106 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, Day of Atonement.
There will be a live simulcast of The Return at Trinity Chapel Church from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26.