DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at Monday’s meeting, unanimously awarded a $138,430 contract for the Heindl Field left field bleachers project to low bidder Dave Roman Excavating Inc. following the recommendation of city Engineer Chris Nasuti.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said this will finish the second phase of the project.
Nasuti also reported that the Beaver Drive sidewalk project is complete and has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Bill Allenbaugh, who lives off McCracken Run Road, complimented the city for its work on the sidewalk project in front of the former Coke plant on Route 255, as well as in front of MedExpress and the Sheetz convenience store on Route 255.
“They poured the last piece of that sidewalk today,” said Allenbaugh. “I came in here in June and complained about it as a safety issue. I know how hard you’ve worked extensively with PennDOT to get that all settled.”
“It really looks great and, more importantly, it’s a safety issue that’s been settled for the city,” said Allenbaugh. “So, I commend you and it’s nice to have government that works, as opposed to the federal government.”
Suplizio acknowledged and thanked the owners of the property, Ed Sikora, and Craig Catalone, as well as Nasuti and city Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell. Sikora owns the property in front of MedExpress and Sheetz, while Catalone owns the property in front of the former Coke plant.
“We had a few meetings with them and I think they have seen the need for it. It was them working with us. This is what happens when everyone works together,” said Suplizio.
Mitchell, who is also the chief for the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, said Fire Prevention Week went well.
“It was a pretty busy one, not just with visiting all of our little kids like we always do, but we had a couple of fires that week,” said Mitchell. “They were well responded to in a very quick manner ... hats off to the people of our department, our members continually showing up.”
“The one we had on Friday (Oct. 11) on Jared Street was a middle of the day call and we still had a very, very high turnout,” said Mitchell. “And that goes back to our businesses locally, letting your employees go. That’s a big deal. You don’t (hear) that at a lot of the conferences that we go to, we hear fire chiefs with issues during the day. I’m thankful that our local employers still care enough about our community to allow our citizens to respond when needed.”