DuBOIS — Literature promoting healthy lifestyles and community awareness regarding substance abuse issues will be available at next month’s DuBois City Classic Games.
Thursday, Dennis Bembenic of The Meadows Universal Community Behavioral Health, based in Centre Hall, asked the planning committee’s permission to set up a resource table with drug and alcohol information at both games. This would be done in cooperation with the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission in DuBois.
Bembenic said they would also like to have some type of a giveaway. Further details will be available at a later date.
The games will be held Saturday, May 5, beginning with the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team taking on the DuBois High School Beavers at 3 p.m. at Showers Field.
At 7 p.m. at the DuBois City Park’s new Challenger Field, a softball game will be played between the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals and the DuBois Area High School.
The game between the two rival area schools will not be the only entertainment provided that evening. The committee has been meeting to discuss details of the games, where a live band has capped off the event for the past two years. The band has not yet been confirmed for the coming event.
Due to the artificial turf on the fields this year, fireworks will not be a possibility.
The DuBois Area Little League will operate the concession stands at the games.
Also discussed was the timeline for both games and other activities.
Officials from the City of DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, DuBois Area High School, Penn State DuBois and the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce have planned the special community event for the past three years.
Admission will be free. More than 1,000 people attended last year’s event.
The next committee meeting will be April 25.
