DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council dealt with a smorgasbord of delicacies on the agenda for its regular meeting Monday.
Regarding ongoing discussions about the potential consolidation between the city and Sandy Township, the council agreed to commit up to $2,500 and join the township to conduct a public survey. The participation is conditioned on holding the second of two information sessions that are included as part of the marketing portion of the consolidation study that was recently concluded.
Aggressive drivingRay Hetrick, a resident of Burt Street, asked the council to focus on drivers running red lights and endangering peoples’ lives.
He cited three close calls he’s been fortunate to avoid, but added, “Someone’s going to get killed.”
Police Chief Blaine Clark acknowledged the problem and said extra resources are available during April, which is Aggressive Driving Awareness Month.
Another possibility that was mentioned is installing cameras at major intersections to document the infractions and initiate citations.
Hetrick emphasized that he was not complaining about the city police.
Downtown facadesThe council noted that funding is available for downtown storefronts and facades.
A suggestion was made to forbid first-floor residences in commercial properties, mainly in the downtown area.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry said that limitation is already on the books and was inserted years ago to prevent diminution of the downtown as a commercial center.
Walkway requestThe council tabled a request to vacate an unused walkway in the 300 block of East Sheridan Avenue.
Cherry cautioned that if that walkway, used or not, is incorporated into a residential plan on which property deeds are based, the city cannot vacate it, no matter if residents involved wish to do so or not.
Beaver Trail connectA resolution was passed as part of a grant application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to build an interconnection between Beaver Drive and the Walkway.
Spring Clean UpWaste Management (formerly Advanced Disposal) is conducting the annual Spring Clean Up this week, April 12-16, on regular trash pickup nights. Nothing more than one person can lift can be picked up, all loose items must be bundled and no tires, items with freon or yard waste will be accepted.
Planning recommendationsThe council approved a subdivision/consolidation between Edward Walsh and Samantha Decker for approximately 246 square feet of property that she will use to expand the side yard at her ay care center.
Walsh, as mayor, abstained from voting on the matter, which was approved unanimously.
The other recommendation is for a subdivision/consolidation of property for the new sewage treatment plant.
Sewer taps approvedTwo requests for new sewer taps were approved; one for Eagle Rail Car facility on Osborn Avenue and the other at the ATA facility at Spider Lake.
Maple Avenue StreetscapeBids for the Maple Avenue Streetscape project came in substantially over projected costs, due largely to significant increases in materials costs.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti recommended rejecting the bids and re-scoping the project before asking for new bids. The council agreed.
Chemical bidsChemical bids for various items were awarded to Coyne Chemical, SAL Chemical, Univar USA, Shannon Chem., Aquafix and Momar.
The bid for 1,000 gallons per month of sodium bisulfite solution liquid resulted in two bids at the same price –$1.89 per gallon. The tie was broken by awarding the firm that was awarded the bid last year –SAL Chemical –receiving this year’s as well.
Property maintenanceSolicitor Cherry said she will have Council Bill 1962 ready for a first reading at the council’s next regular meeting on April 26.
The proposed ordinance would amend Chapter 310, Property Maintenance, to require registration, maintenance and security of abandoned, vacant or foreclosed-upon real property by the lenders, mortgagees and/or owners.
Prior to the next regular meeting, the council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.