DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council approved the final reading of an amendment to a city ordinance that prohibits the use of engine or compression brakes, commonly known as “Jake brakes,” within city limits.
The penalty for violating the prohibition is a fine of up to $500.
Bids awarded
Two bids were awarded; one in the amount of $487,190 to BCS Construction for the rehabilitation of the intake structure at the water plant and the other in the amount of $352,712.70 to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. for street paving.
More CDBG money
A Citizen Participation Plan was adopted to offer alternate means of public participation in the Community Development Block Grant program in response to COVID-19.
Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell added that the city will receive a separate CDBG allocation of $193,000 through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development because of the pandemic.
The council will hold the first of two public hearings on how to use the extra money at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
Right to Know
The council asked Solicitor Toni Cherry to provide a report, as warranted, on the city’s responses to Right-to-Know requests that are of particular interest or important to a city resident.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, the council held a closed meeting with respect to a land issue. No vote was taken.
The council’s next work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.