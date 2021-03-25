DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council enacted an amended version of the ordinance to require numbers to be posted on all residences and commercial buildings.
The unanimous vote Monday came after a public hearing prior to the regular meeting.
During the hearing, discussion by council members, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, solicitor Toni Cherry and members of the public revealed the need for a change in the ordinance’s wording.
The new language gives more latitude in how and where the numbers are posted, provided code enforcement officials approve. In any event, the numbers must be sufficiently conspicuous for responders to easily identify the address if called in an emergency.
Given the variables that were identified during the hearing, Suplizio said the bottom line is, “We’ll work with you.”
K-9 updateCity Police Officer Zane Rhed and K-9 Officer Ace attended to update the council on their activities.
While Ace enjoyed a belly-rub from Chief Blaine Clark, Rhed said they have been deployed 37 times to conduct searches for drugs and contraband based on probable cause. Rhed said at least that many more incidents resulted in consent searches when suspects realized the K-9 unit was present.
Twenty of the deployments led to arrests, prosecution and conviction of drug-related offenses.
Ace was recently tested to establish his Reliability Rating. The state requires K-9s to have a minimum reading of 50; Ace’s is 96.4. Rhed explained that the rating is important in convincing judicial officials to issue search warrants.
Rhed added that Ace has become “well known” among offenders, which serves as a deterrent effect and helps to reduce drug activity.
Both he and Clark said they are “well pleased” with the results of the program, which the city undertook one year ago.
Ace wagged his tail to express his satisfaction.
Downtown plansEddie Tate and Linda Crandall of Downtown DuBois Inc. told the council of a number of upcoming events, including the 17th annual Spring Clean-Up on Saturday, April 24. City fire companies will conduct the annual downtown washdown on Sunday, April 25.
West Long Avenue between High and Brady streets will be closed for Spring Fest on Saturday, May 1.
Farmer’s Markets will be held in the Pershing Lot along Brady Street from 8-11 a.m. Saturdays from June 26 through Oct. 9.
Manager’s minuteSuplizio asks that anyone with input, comments or concerns about the proposed consolidation of the city with Sandy Township contact Mayor Ed Walsh or Councilmembers Diane Bernardo, Shannon Gabriel, Jim Aughenbaugh or Shane Dietz to express them.
Any items intended for recycling that are not placed in a blue recycling bin will not be picked up. Additional bins are available for $10 each.
Major League Baseball will be at Showers Field next week to do a segment that will be included in an upcoming MLB special on baseball in America, Suplizio said.
Hydrant flushing will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Pool ratesAt Thursday’s work session, the council voted to keep rates at the city swimming pool the same as they were in 2020. The rates will increase in 2022, at amounts to be determined.
Daly reappointedHugh Daly was reappointed to the Redevelopment Authority for a five-year term.
CondolencesThe council passed a resolution of condolence for former city Controller and “exemplary citizen” Francis Romeo, who died March 24.
Romeo served in his capacity as controller for 20 years and, the resolution said, did so “with distinction and advantage to the taxpayers of the city.”
Railroad crossing
The council passed a resolution Thursday acknowledging a notice from PennDOT of an upgrade project at the railroad crossing at Route 255 and Division Street. City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the work will not take place until 2022. PennDOT will act on behalf of the city and in conjunction with the state’s Public Utility Commission.
Land agreementsThe council approved sales agreements for land off Fuller Avenue that will provide access to the new sewer plant. The city will pay $3,300 for a small parcel owned by the VFW and $15,000 per acre for approximately 6 acres owned by the railroad.
ScheduleThe city building and garage will be closed Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.
The next council work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12.