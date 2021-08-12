DuBOIS — DuBois City Council awarded the bid for street paving at its meeting this week.
HRI Inc., the lower bidder, was awarded the work at a price of $369,173.25.
A combined total of about 2 miles of streets scheduled for paving include Evergreen, Tenth, Church, Stockade and Eighth, along with Washington, Spring, Rumbarger, Walnut, Scribner and Weber avenues and Spruce, Yates, Shaffer and Clinton alleys.
Meeting rules
Solicitor Toni Cherry told the council that there are exceptions to the revised Sunshine Law governing public meetings.
Beginning later this month, the law requires local government bodies to prepare and post their meeting agendas at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
Other than the following exceptions, no other matters can be added to the agenda:
- Emergency business, which is defined as something representing “real or potential clear and present danger to lives or property.”
- Business arising within 24 hours of the meeting that is minor and does not involve the expenditure of funds or entering into contracts.
- Matters arising during the meeting that are referred for research and action at a future date.
- Agenda items can be added by a separate vote of the majority of the council, which may take action on that item in a separate vote.
Homecoming paradeDivision Street and Beaver Drive will be closed for approximately 45 minutes beginning at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, for the annual DuBois Area High School Homecoming parade.
CDBG hearingA public hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, concerning the allocation of the annual Community Development Block Grant.
The city will receive $317,899, which must be used for projects benefitting primarily low- and moderate-income residents.
ChickensCity Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said during the council’s work session Thursday that residents are allowed to have chickens as long as they are caged or penned. Roosters are not allowed. He suggested that the council consider not allowing residents to have chickens.
Water levelIn response to a question about water supply by Councilman Shane Dietz, Suplizio said water at the reservoir is flowing over the spillway and, “We’re in good shape.”
Police trainingCouncilwoman Shannon Gabriel said she will work with city police officers on training related to recognizing and dealing with the causes of suicide among members of law enforcement.
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.