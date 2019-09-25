The DuBois City Council held a public hearing Monday on a proposed conditional use for the former Osborn property, located at the corner of Liberty Boulevard and Parkway Drive.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti presented information about the request on behalf of Scott Taylor for Taylor Buidling Products.
Nasuti said Taylor Building Products is proposing to place a construction material supply company at the old Osburn car dealership at 501 Liberty Boulevard. The request is a conditional use, he said, and it’s zoned industrial. Nasuti said it is permitted by the ordinance under special exception, which was changed by subsequent ordinance to be allowed by conditional use.
“So, the first part of the request is to have a commercial use in the industrial for that,” said Nasuti. “The second part would be to change the use from auto dealership to the retail business for the material supply. They’ve come to the planning commission. They meet all the regulations. They have all their permits, and they’re ready to go.”
Now, Taylor Building Product is coming to council to get approval for the conditional use.
Solicitor Toni Cherry said if they meet all of the requirements in our ordinance, then they are permitted to have it as a matter of law.
“That’s their right,” said Cherry.
Cherry said the request for conditional use is twofold; first to change the use from a commercial car dealership to a commercial wholesale retail store, and second to reaffirm it as being permitted for commercial use in an industrial district.
“We already have another commercial use, which had been there,” said Cherry. “That is even more commercial, or more heavy duty than this type of use that is being presented. It’s also in keeping with other commercial uses that are in that neighborhood. It’s not something that’s out of ordinary for that neighborhood.”
Councilman Randy Schmidt asked if they are planning on doing anything to the building as far as an addition.
“What we’ve seen in the permits and what they indicated at planning commission is that they were just going to make interior renovations,” said Nasuti.
It was noted additional parking is not needed.
There were no public comments made during the hearing.
During the city council meeting, the conditional use request was approved in a 4-0 vote. Bernardo, Randy Schmidt, Ed Walsh and Mayor Gary Gilbert voted in favor. James Aughenbaugh was excused from the meeting.