DuBOIS –Three recommendations from the DuBois Planning Commission were approved by the City Council Monday evening.
The council approved a subdivision request for the DuBois Church of Christ, Orient Avenue and Division Street, to separate the church and parsonage in order to make them easier to sell. A new church building has been purchased.
A right of way dedication was received by the city from Penn Highlands Healthcare on Sunflower Drive, Geranium Alley and Griesemer Street in the East Unit area for purposes of street improvements.
Penn Highlands asked for and received a setback modification for a canopy to the helipad in connection with construction of the new Emergency Room.
A condition of the approval is that the hospital provide for the paving of Hospital Avenue from Main Street to Arminta Street once construction is finished.
Also MondayThe council authorized City Solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare an amendment to the zoning ordinance to re-zone North Main Street Extension from residential to commercial neighborhood.
The city has been approved for two grants.
The first, for $199,000, will allow for the purchase of “losers” to aid in the detection of leaks in the water system.
The second grant, for $710,000, will allow the dredging project in Sandy Lick Creek to continue from the area behind Showers Field to the bridge on DuBois Street.
Dave Shepherd was reappointed and Dale Groves and Bo Caldwell were appointed to 5-year terms on the city’s Building Code Board of Appeals.
Residents are reminded not to blow leaves into the streets. Doing so can result in clogged storm drains and the problems those create.
Following the regular meeting, the council adjourned into a closed meeting for personnel reasons.
The next work session will be held at 4 pm. Thursday, Nov. 19, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.