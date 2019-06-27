The DuBois City Council awarded a $121,300 contract for the water plant’s gravity filter project to Unifilt Corp. at Monday’s meeting, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Unifilt was the lowest of two bids received, said Suplizio.
“The project includes cleaning and replacing the filter at the water filtration plant which has not been done in more than 20 years,” said Suplizio.
It was announced that the DuBois Area Historical Society and members of the DuBois American Legion will be unveiling the sign on Liberty Boulevard commemorating the 100th anniversary of the naming it Liberty Boulevard at 6 p.m. Thursday by the Penelec garage. The council, mayor and community is invited.
Suplizio said he also provided the council copies of the proposed sewer agreement between the city and Sandy Township. He asked them to review the agreement and get back to him with any questions they may have.
Fighting in the DuBois City Park was also discussed briefly, said Suplizio.
“Everyone knows we have beautiful ball parks and recreations in the park,” said Suplizio. “If kids and adults are found abusing the equipment or just doing things in the park such as fighting in the park you could be asked to leave. The police will have the authority to ban individuals from the park for 30 or more days if they are caught doing these things.”