DuBOIS — The first reading of a proposed ordinance to require registration of vacant properties was held at the regular meeting of the DuBois City Council Monday.
Solicitor Toni Cherry had previously said that the ordinance will amend Chapter 310, Property Maintenance, to require registration, maintenance and security of abandoned, vacant or foreclosed-upon real estate property by the lenders, mortgagees and/or owners.
The registration fees have not yet been set.
Citizen concerns
Rick Vota of Quarry Avenue asked the council to remove an uninspected, unregistered, abandoned camper-trailer parked on a neighbor’s property in which the owner’s son is living.
Separately, Vota described a need for traffic enforcement at the stop sign at the intersection with Robinson Street.
Bids rejected
The council rejected bids for pavement markings because they were higher than expected. The city will re-bid a scaled-back project.
PennVEST application
The council passed a resolution to apply for $3.1 million in PennVEST financing through the state for construction of an access road to the new sewage treatment plant.
Next meeting
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel was excused from Monday’s meeting.