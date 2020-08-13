DuBOIS –The DuBois City Council approved the first reading of four council bills Monday that, once passed, will increase water and sewer rates and approve new debt for water improvement projects and engineering for a new sewage treatment plant.
— Council Bill 1949 deals with water rates.
The rate per 1,000 gallons of water up to 100,000 will increase from $7 to $8.50 per month and from $3 to $3.75 per 1,000 gallons for use in excess of 100,000 gallons in a month.
Water surcharge rates will remain unchanged, ranging from $10 for a 5/8- to 3/4-inch meter to $375 for an 8-inch meter.
— Council Bill 1950 will increase sewer rates.
The sewer surcharge will be raised from $2 per month and will mirror the water meter surcharges to “even out” the rate. The new sewer surcharge will range from $5 per month for a 5/8- to 3/4-inch meter to $187.50 for an 8-inch meter.
— Council Bill 1951 is a debt ordinance to fund the water projects.
The amount, provided by NexTier Bank at 2.53 percent, will not exceed $4.5 million.
— Council Bill 1952 provides engineering costs not to exceed $3.5 million for the new sewage treatment plan. That note will be from S&T Bank at 2.58 percent.
The new rates should be effective in the September billing barring any unforeseen delays.
The council scheduled public hearings for each of the four ordinances. Each will be five minutes long, with the first commencing at 6:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, and the last hearing scheduled for 6:55 p.m.
Those hearings will take place immediately before the council’s next regular meeting, which convenes at 7 p.m.
In other news from Monday’s meeting,
- The council held a public hearing prior to the meeting concerning a conditional use request from Pentz Run Youth Services on Daly Street. The project involves construction of new housing and offices.
- During the regular meeting, the council approved the city Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve the Pentz Run plan.
- A public hearing was also held on the use of a supplemental Community Development Block Grant allocation dedicated to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
- City Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell said the city will receive $193,732 and will use $174,360 to buy 43 sets of firefighter turn-out gear to protect the city’s first responders. The remaining $19,372 will be used for administration of the grant.
- The council approved a Planning Commission recommendation from All Washed Up Car Wash on Liberty Boulevard for the demolition and rebuild of the existing structure.